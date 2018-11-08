Big Brothers Needed

Searching for a way to really make a difference? The Jewish Big Brother Big Sister Program is looking for men of all ages who would be interested in volunteering to be Big Brothers. The program currently has several boys in the community in need of friends/mentors.

The boys currently waiting to be matched with “Bigs” range in age from 8 to 14. Their wide scope of interests includes sports, music, and science, but one thing they all have in common is the need for a trustworthy adult willing to give them some extra time and attention.

Jewish Community Services provides Big Brother volunteers with orientation/training, monthly check-ins with the volunteer coordinator and free passes to enjoy outings together around town on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. This is a great opportunity if you want to change a child’s life, if you’re pursuing a variety of helping professions, or if you are an empty-nester who wants a fulfilling experience.

The mother of one Little Brother in our program expressed this to me recently, “I am really grateful for the Big Brother being in my son’s life, and for bringing smiles and hope to my child.”

This summer we were blessed to match more than 20 girls with wonderful Big Sisters from our community, and now we are hoping that we can help the boys, too.

If you would be interested in exploring the possibility of becoming a Big Brother, please feel free to contact Bracha Goetz at 410-843-7453 or at bgoetz@jcsbaltimore.org or Deb Hamburger at 410-843-7305 or at dhamburger@jcsbaltimore.org.

We will look forward to hearing from you – and so will the boys!