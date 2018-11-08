Shalom Bayit

Between the years 1200 and 1750 C.E., Jews as a people were invited into and then expelled from nearly every country
in Western Europe including: Spain, England, France, Germany, Portugal.
We thought it was just the Marranos who had to hide
while those more open were sent packing
Come to find out, this scenario was repeated as nauseam
You were allowed entry and departure only at their whim.
It was never knowing when the knock would come
the elbow in face that gone today what was yours before
Trying to outwit them was tough when you were The Other.
You offered what was exquisite by any standard
filagreed metal that went way beyond just useful purpose
Clothes woven with thick, rich fibers, stitching that painted pictures of kingdoms to come
Fragile glass blown taut with rainbow images of their prized Heavenly abodes
But mostly what you gave was your Talmudic imprint
You found a way to care for them they had not imagined for themselves.
You nursed back to health with potions and herbs and hands that knew how to heal
You weighed and measured precisely the ore that was currency
And wrote lending notes for the profit of those who held your strings
You followed the motion of natural occurrences and deduced laws that were true for all
regardless of class or creed
Within your self-same beliefs circumscribed by a people born in following the stars
You were able to offer a level of refinement
Indeed missing from their groveling.
Into this mesh of separate and unequal
came the cross, the rack, the iron gate
The loping off of land, business deals for services rendered
Yet too much acumen challenged those sitting in reign
You were made to think you were higher than the serfs
Yet you could not touch the land, much less work it
You prayed for the government of the land in hopes
it would allow you to survive but never because you felt
it staked interest in your lives.
Wanted but feared
Needed but resented
Welcomed but forbidden
Allowed for what you gave
but never for who you were.
You knew how to fit in yet never could pass
You wended from your temporary quarters
into their permanent abodes
They never visited yours,
and yet, you were glad to abide at all
A daily fare, more than hunching from place to place
with bundles on your backs
leaving momentary stops with no ticket
for entry anywhere else
No idea when you’d be categorized or exacted again.
And so, today, should we wonder
why rented apartments and matching dishes
Take on less reality than Midrash and weekly commentaries?
Should we not know that our belonging counts more in going upwards
than on ground that is never guaranteed?
Should we gape when we feel
that our deed is our worth
and never in just being who we are?
That we can look the part, dress the part, act the part, be told we are the part
But never really feel that we are a part of their world
And always tremble they will find out
just how peculiar we do feel.
That we must gather academic degrees like grass
high positions like our very breath
skills we never fully use in this lifetime.
Far from being ways to flaunt ourselves
these hold out a shaky security
Proffering a tenuous spot to alight on
That life we inhabit
is not here and now
But rather a distantly remembered past
a Temple-era Jerusalem of Gold
Or a fantasized future
a Zion of the In-Gathering
For above all one must never believe in appearances
But must always be on guard
for the next gate
To open and allow
or close and expel….
