Shalom Bayit

Between the years 1200 and 1750 C.E., Jews as a people were invited into and then expelled from nearly every country

in Western Europe including: Spain, England, France, Germany, Portugal.

We thought it was just the Marranos who had to hide

while those more open were sent packing

Come to find out, this scenario was repeated as nauseam

You were allowed entry and departure only at their whim.

It was never knowing when the knock would come

the elbow in face that gone today what was yours before

Trying to outwit them was tough when you were The Other.

You offered what was exquisite by any standard

filagreed metal that went way beyond just useful purpose

Clothes woven with thick, rich fibers, stitching that painted pictures of kingdoms to come

Fragile glass blown taut with rainbow images of their prized Heavenly abodes

But mostly what you gave was your Talmudic imprint

You found a way to care for them they had not imagined for themselves.

You nursed back to health with potions and herbs and hands that knew how to heal

You weighed and measured precisely the ore that was currency

And wrote lending notes for the profit of those who held your strings

You followed the motion of natural occurrences and deduced laws that were true for all

regardless of class or creed

Within your self-same beliefs circumscribed by a people born in following the stars

You were able to offer a level of refinement

Indeed missing from their groveling.

Into this mesh of separate and unequal

came the cross, the rack, the iron gate

The loping off of land, business deals for services rendered

Yet too much acumen challenged those sitting in reign

You were made to think you were higher than the serfs

Yet you could not touch the land, much less work it

You prayed for the government of the land in hopes

it would allow you to survive but never because you felt

it staked interest in your lives.

Wanted but feared

Needed but resented

Welcomed but forbidden

Allowed for what you gave

but never for who you were.

You knew how to fit in yet never could pass

You wended from your temporary quarters

into their permanent abodes

They never visited yours,

and yet, you were glad to abide at all

A daily fare, more than hunching from place to place

with bundles on your backs

leaving momentary stops with no ticket

for entry anywhere else

No idea when you’d be categorized or exacted again.

And so, today, should we wonder

why rented apartments and matching dishes

Take on less reality than Midrash and weekly commentaries?

Should we not know that our belonging counts more in going upwards

than on ground that is never guaranteed?

Should we gape when we feel

that our deed is our worth

and never in just being who we are?

That we can look the part, dress the part, act the part, be told we are the part

But never really feel that we are a part of their world

And always tremble they will find out

just how peculiar we do feel.

That we must gather academic degrees like grass

high positions like our very breath

skills we never fully use in this lifetime.

Far from being ways to flaunt ourselves

these hold out a shaky security

Proffering a tenuous spot to alight on

That life we inhabit

is not here and now

But rather a distantly remembered past

a Temple-era Jerusalem of Gold

Or a fantasized future

a Zion of the In-Gathering

For above all one must never believe in appearances

But must always be on guard

for the next gate

To open and allow

or close and expel….