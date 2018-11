On November 7, 2018, Susan Fishman; loving mother of Christopher Ruffin Elliott; dear sister of J. Steven (Ana) Smulian and Paul (Carol) Smulian; adoring grandmother of Odelia and Sophia Elliott; beloved daughter of the late Ruth Boyd and Sylvan Smulian. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road, on Friday, November 9, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers.