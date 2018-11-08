On November 7, 2018, Gerald Davidson, loving husband of Marilyn Davidson (nee Oberfeld); loving father of Sherry (Glenn) Roth, Robyn Davidson (Ademar Toro) and Hope (Rick) Fribush; adoring grandfather of Jessica (Josh) Rogers, Jackie (Evan) Dahne, Rebecca Toro, Alec Fribush, Jillian Fribush and Brett Fribush; cherished great-grandfather of Jacob Rogers, Jonah Rogers and Wesley Dahne; dear son of the late Samuel and Ruth Davidson. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, November 9, at 10 a.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 12224 Statewood Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.