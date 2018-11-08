On November 7, 2018, Sandy Vogel (nee Listernick); devoted wife of Dr. Les Vogel; loving mother of Elana (Dr. Reuven) Dressler and Dodi (Joey) Samuel; dear sister of Robert Listernick; adoring grandmother of Avigayil, Amitai, Hila, Emuna, Hodaya and Benaya Dressler and Rafi, Eitan, Kira and Yona Samuel; dear daughter of the late Myer and Sylvia Listernick.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, November 8, at 2 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Mercaz Adult Education Center, c/o Beth Tfiloh, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 3312 Midfield Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, through Wednesday, with shacharit at 7 a.m. during the week and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, and mincha-ma’ariv at 4:40 p.m.