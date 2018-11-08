On November 6, 2018, Max Jacob, beloved husband of the late Irene Jacob (nee Farcas); devoted father of Elliot (Harriet) Jacob; dear brother of the late Cantor David Jacob and Clara Jacob; adored son of the late Hermina and Elliott Jacob; loving grandfather of Alana (Hillel) Goldman, Aviva (Yonatan) Freiden and Goldie (Dr. Jacob) Milner; also survived by many great-grandchildren.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, November 8, at 10 a.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ner Tamid, c/o Max & Irene Jacob Holocaust Fund, 6214 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. Shiva will be observed at 6820 Cherokee Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209. Mincha/Maariv services at 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Shacharis services on Friday at 7 a.m., Sunday at 8:30 a.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 a.m.