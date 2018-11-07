Neither Side Is Innocent

I am saddened when I read articles like “Why Don’t Republicans Oppose White Supremacists?” (Oct. 26). No political party is innocent of its members associating with known hate-mongering and unabashed anti-Semitic

spokespeople. On the Democratic side, it starts with its leaders, the Clintons and Obamas, sitting next to Louis Farrakhan, who compares Jews to termites. To the authors, Ron Klein and Daniel Berger: People in glass houses should not throw stones. How about cleaning out your own house first?