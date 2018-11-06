On November 5, 2018, Lester Sussman, beloved husband of Ann Sussman (nee Miller), devoted father of Daniel Sussman, Patricia (Jan) Blue, Karen Sussman-Harris (Cliff Harris) and Kathy Sussman-Denis; dear brother of Gary Sussman and Davida Rosenbloom; loving grandfather of Justin (Amy) Sussman, Kelli (Alec) Jarvis, Laura (Nick) Delpopolo, Steven, Jack, Michael and Mackenzie Harris; cherished great-grandfather of Jack, Will and Max Sussman and Henry Jarvis. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, November 8, at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 717 S. President St., Condo 302, Baltimore, MD 21202, then continuing at 3330 N. Leisure World Blvd, #925, Silver Spring, MD 20906.