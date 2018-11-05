On Friday, November 2, 2018, Howard Nair, 84, of West Hartford, Connecticut, formerly a long-time resident in the New Britain and Kensington areas of Connecticut, passed away peacefully at Hebrew Senior Care. He was the beloved husband of Barbara P. (Young) Nair for 60 years. Born on February 22, 1934, he was the son of Julius Louis and Eva (Feigenbaum) Nair. He was a graduate of New Britain High School and attended the former Hillyer College. In 1956, he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army and remained very patriotic his entire life. He then went to work in his family business and became part owner of Feigenbaum and Nair Scrap Metal Processing. Howard grew up in a card-playing family and loved every opportunity he had to play. He even taught his caregivers how to play gin. He was an avid sports enthusiast and loved his Boston Red Sox. He took every opportunity to watch and listen to them on the radio. He always knew all the answers to sports trivia. Howard loved to sing and he had a beautiful voice. Cooking foods from his childhood, for his family, was a labor of love.

He was a life-time member of the Congregation Tephereth Israel in New Britain under the tenure of Rabbi Henry Okolica, and served as a past president. He and Barbara were members of the Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford and associate members of Congregation Beth Israel also of West Hartford. Howard was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Besides his wife Barbara, he is survived by three adored children and their spouses: I. Debra Sheridan and her husband David of West Hartford, Connecticut; Jennifer L. Berman and her husband Richard of Baltimore; Philip H. Nair and his wife Erika of Simsbury, Connecticut; ten cherished grandchildren: Joseph, Jenna, Eva, Brian, Matthew, Samantha, Emily, Daniel, Sarah and Cora; and precious great-granddaughter Kinley. The family expresses a heartfelt appreciation for the outstanding care provided by the staffs of the Hebrew Senior Care Senior Day Center including Charmaine, Julia and Jennifer; the Hebrew Medical Unit; The Masonic Hospice Care as well as his care givers Marie, Deserie, Erica, Brian and Earleen. May his memory be a source of strength and a blessing.

A funeral was held graveside, with full Military honors, at Fairview Cemetery, 200 Whitman Ave., West Hartford, CT, with Rabbi Schectman officiating on Monday, November 5. In mourning at 4 Chestnut Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, on Thursday, with a service at 6 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.