On November 3, 2018, Henry Lowenthal, beloved husband of Miriam Lowenthal (nee Katzenstein); devoted father of Yechezkel (Pasi) Lowenthal, Sandra (Asher) Jacobs, Chani (Raphael) Mendlowitz, Binyomin (Rachel) Lowenthal and Avi (Avital) Lowenthal; dear brother of Albert Lowenthal, Jacob Lowenthal, Chani Englard and the late Ernie Lowenthal; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, November 4, at 9:30 a.m. Interment at King Solomon Memorial Park, Clifton, New Jersey. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 6115 Biltmore Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215, Shacharis at 7:15 a.m. and Mincha/Maariv at 4:40 p.m. Please no visitors after 10 p.m.