On November 3, 2018, Beverly Levine (nee Zimmerman), beloved wife of the late Jules Levine; devoted mother of Arnold Levine and Amy Levine (David Kaufman); dear sister of the late Raymond Zimmerman, Rose Goldberg, Lillian Feit and Jerome Zimmerman; loving daughter of the late Rebecca and Abraham Zimmerman; adoring grandmother of Shifra (Avishai) Chelst, Rafi (Ronit) Kaufman, Atara (Sam) Paris and Aviva (Schabse) Laks; adoring great-grandmother of Hillel Chelst, Yonatan and Shai Kaufman, Noam and Aziel Paris. Funeral services and interment were held at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road, on Sunday, November 4, at 1 p.m. In mourning at 1 Pomona East, Apt. 202 (Pomona East Apt), Pikesville, MD 21208, through Tuesday 5 p.m. and then continuing at Levine-Kaufman Residence in Sharon, Massachusetts.