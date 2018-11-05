On November 5, 2018, Myrna Silbert (nee Schwartz), beloved mother of Phillip Silbert and Eunice Cohen; devoted sister of Sharon (Arnold) Mekilesky; loving grandmother of Jacob Bemjamin Cohen; adoring aunt of Mindy, Randy, Shelly, Nancy and Brian Mekilesky. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane, on Wednesday, November 7, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 15 Masel Drive, Reisterstown, MD 21136.