On November 2, 2018, Ann Segal (nee Stern), beloved wife of Gilbert Segal; devoted mother of Michael (Rachel) Segal and Steven (Dayle Salina) Segal; dear sister of Carol Harding, Sue Booth, Kathy Krause, Linda McConville and the late Bob Stern Jr., Dave Stern, Rich Stern, John Stern, Bill Stern and Jody Guzik; cherished grandmother of Jayda Segal. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, November 6, at 11 a.m. Interment Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 9105 Vega Court, Randallstown, MD 21133, Tuesday only.