On November 4, 2018, Jane Bronstein (nee Winner), devoted wife of Barry Bronstein; loving mother of Lisa (Blair) Laubach, Marcie (Alan) Bronstein Fishman and Michael Bronstein; dear sister of Marc (Phyllis) Winner and the late Nancy Winner Asch; adoring grandmother of Carly Laubach, Jeremy Laubach and Noah Fishman. Funeral services and interment will be held at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane on Tuesday, November 6, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or the charity of your choice.