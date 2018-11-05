On November 2, 2018, Barbara Mae Rosen, beloved wife of the late Frank Rosen; loving mother of Robin (Dr. Leslie) Cohen, the late Harry Fainberg and the late Bonnie Cohen; dear mother-in-law of Cinthia Fainberg; sister of the late H. Morton Rosen; cherished grandmother of Alexander (Sarah) Cohen, Alison (Yehuda) Serour, Ryan Cohen, Ian Cohen, Victoria (Katie) Cohen, Derek Fainberg and Michelle Fainberg; loving great-grandmother of Michael, Davidi, Moshe and Miriam Serour and Leo Cohen; devoted daughter of the late Rose Green Suskind.

Our Mimi, who was born and raised in Baltimore, grew up in a family that owned one of the largest wholesale food distributing companies in the mid-Atlantic. She was deeply loved by her family, traveled the world, hosted grand parties, loved to bake and never wore the same outfit twice. She filled her Boca Raton apartment with all her treasures which included pictures of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, keeping them on her nightstand to see each morning when she woke and each night before she fell asleep. She will be remembered for her one-of-a-kind smile, her fierce love of her family and friends and her famous matzah balls. Nothing was more important than speaking with her children everyday about their lives. She will live on in our hearts forever.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, November 5, at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, P.O. Box 105, Glenolden, PA 19036. In mourning at 2525 Quarry Lake Drive (Quarry Lake Clubhouse), Baltimore, MD 21209, on Monday and Tuesday.