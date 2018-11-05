On Thursday, November 1, 2018, Eleanor Lobe Fax, 98, of Canton, Massachusetts, formerly of Pittsburgh and Baltimore. She was the wife of the late David H. Fax, daughter of the late Oscar and Lillie Lobe of Baltimore and the sister of the late Bernard Lobe of Annapolis. She graduated from Western High School in Baltimore in 1937 and the Maryland Institute College of Art in 1941, where she won the Henry Walters Fine Arts Award. An artist all her life, she produced works in almost all the graphic media, exhibiting frequently in Baltimore, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and the Boston area. Her best-known work is her design for the stained-glass windows of Shaarei Torah Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh. She was active in many Jewish organizations including Technion, Hadassah and the Young People’s Synagogue of Pittsburgh. A devoted wife and mother, she is survived by her two sons, Gene and his wife Ruth of Newton, Massachusetts, and Chuck and his wife Michele of Bethesda, Maryland, grandchildren Alex, Sara, Danny, Joanna, Benjamin, eight great-grandchildren in Los Angeles and Israel and Dione Perkins, dear friend and aide.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, November 4, at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel in Brookline, Massachusetts. Interment was held at Shomrei Mishmeres Schares Haplata Cemetery, Rosedale, on Monday, November 5. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Technion Society, 55 E. 59th St., New York, NY 10022 or Jewish National Fund, 2 Reservoir Circle, Suite 203, Baltimore, MD 21208.