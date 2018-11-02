On November 1, 2018, Lawrence K. Ginsberg, beloved father of Richard (Natalie) Ginsberg and Julie (Scott) Winicour; devoted brother of S. Robert (Marcy) Ginsberg; loving son of the late Ida and Joseph Ginsberg; adoring grandfather of William Ginsberg, Kate Winicour and Zachary Winicour; dear uncle of Michael (Cristina) Ginsberg and David (Megan) Ginsberg. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road, on Sunday, November 4, at 11:30 a.m. Please omit flowers. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Larry Ginsberg may be directed to support the University of Maryland Medical System. Please make checks payable to: UMMS Foundation. Gifts may be mailed with a memo indicating that this gift is in memory of Larry Ginsberg to the UMMS Foundation, 110 S. Paca St. 9th floor, Baltimore, MD 21201 or gifts can be made online at ummsfoundation.org/give. In mourning at 300 Woodholme Ave. (Woodholme Country Club), Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment through 8 p.m., with a service at 4 p.m.