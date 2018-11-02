On November 1, 2018, Dr. Jay M. Schein, beloved husband of Jan Schein (nee Bernhardt); devoted father of Hallie (Dr. Mark) Ciarlone, Johana Schein (Dr. Samuel Black) and Dr. Chelsea Schein; dear brother of Aaron (late Nancy) Schein; loving son of the late Helen and B. Robert Schein; adoring grandfather of Samuel, Abigail and Elizabeth Ciarlone. Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue, on Friday, November 2, at 1:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Well Spouse Association, 63 West Main St., Suite H, Freehold, NJ 07728 or Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 7935 Long Meadow Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Saturday evening 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. with services at 5 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday beginning at 11 a.m. with services at 7:30 p.m.