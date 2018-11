On November 1, 2018, Erika Retter (nee Mandl), beloved wife of the late Abraham Retter; devoted mother of Simcha (Chana) Retter; cherished grandmother of many; adored great-grandmother of many. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, November 2, at 10 a.m. Interment at Beth Jacob Anshe Veshear Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 5916 Berkeley Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209.