On October 27, 2018, Dr. Robert Tanenberg, beloved father of Jenny Fogel. Funeral services and interment were held on October 27, in Chicago, Illinois. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 3031 Fallstaff Road, #307C, Baltimore, MD 21215, Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a service at 5:55 p.m., Friday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. with a service at 4:50 p.m.