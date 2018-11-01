On October 31, 2018, Leslie “Les” Axelrod, loving husband of Marilyn Axelrod (nee Ehudin); cherished father of Adam Axelrod; dear brother of Neil and the late Deena Axelrod; devoted son of the late Murray and Rebecca Axelrod; dear son-in-law of Eddie and the late Ann Ehudin; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, November 4, at 10 a.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201. The family will be receiving at 2803 Quarry Heights Way, Baltimore, MD 21209, Sunday following interment, Monday and Tuesday from noon until 5 p.m. with evening services Sunday and Monday.