On October 31, 2018, Stanley J. Orlove, beloved husband of Maxine Orlove (nee Kaufman); devoted father of Billy (Stephanie) Orlove, Nancy Sydnor, Marcia (Jonathan) Peller and Harriet (Mike) Friedman; dear brother of the late Allan Orlove; adored brother-in-law of Dede Orlove; loving son of the late Sadye and Harry A. Orlove; cherished grandfather of Tracee (Kevin) Fruman, Bryan (Erin) Friedman, Amy (Chris) Naoum, Justin Orlove, Josh (Lauren) Sydnor, Shawn Sydnor, Ryan Orlove, Lindsey Peller, Abby Peller and Montana Love; also survived by seven loving great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Friday, November 2, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 1 Slade Ave. #803, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Saturday evening.