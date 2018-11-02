Stoler Family Donates $25M to UMMC Cancer Center

Longtime philanthropists Leonard “Len” and Roslyn Stoler of Stevenson just made history with their most recent gift.

The couple’s gift of $25 million to University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) to help fund an expansion of the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center (UMGCCC) is the single largest philanthropic donation in the hospital’s history.

The expansion, a state-of-the-art patient care tower, will allow for all cancer treatment to be housed in one location at the hospital. For Len, providing patients everything under one roof is a rewarding prospect.

“In addition to the patient, the doctors of all [cancer treatment disciplines], will be seated at the table,” he said. “They will jointly decide on a course of action. It’s much more patient-oriented than what’s done today.”

The total cost of construction on the 170,000 square foot building is estimated to be $175 million. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who was treated for non-Hodgkin lymphoma at UMGCCC, has committed to provide $125 million in state funds for the project. Construction is slated to begin in late 2020, and the center aims to be open for patients in 2023.

“Having a building dedicated uniquely to the care of our cancer patients will provide us with the opportunity to truly define the future of patient-centric cancer care at the University of Maryland Medical Center,” Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of UMMC and the UMGCCC professor of Radiation Oncology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said in a prepared statement.

Len, who the founded the Len Stoler Automotive Group in 1968, and his wife, Roslyn, have a personal connection to UMMC. Their granddaughter Lindsay, who was diagnosed with cancer 26 years ago when she was only four years old, was treated at UMMC, and now, cancer free, “is thriving,” said Len.

Since Lindsay’s successful treatment, the Stolers have expressed their gratitude for UMMC in several significant ways. Len is a board member of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) and Roslyn serves on the board of Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital, an affiliate of UMMS and Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Along with their board positions, the couple, members of Beth El Congregation for more than 30 years, gave a gift in 2003 to construct the Roslyn and Leonard Stoler Pavilion, the UMMC’s outpatient cancer facility, and in 2013 funded the creation of a chemotherapy robot to prepare drug doses more efficiently.

“Ros and I feel very blessed that we’re able to do this,” said Len. “Both of us come from pretty humble beginnings. Being able to do this makes us very happy.”

cgraham@midatlanticmedia.com