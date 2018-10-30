On September 26, 2018, Gilda Schuman (nee Wexler), beloved wife of late husband Joseph Schuman; adored mother of Geri and Neal Lipschitz; and Debbie and Robert Schwartzman; adored grandmother of Seth and Rebecca Lipschitz, Joshua and Brooke Lipschitz, Aliza and Todd Sherman, Andrew and Jessica Schwartzman and Jesse and Emily Schwartzman; beloved “Grammie” of Sam, Joey and Gabe Lipschitz, Matthew and Nate Lipschitz, Zachary and Ayla Sherman and Parker and Poppy Schwartzman. Funeral services were held out of town. The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 3 p.m. with a 7 p.m. service each evening at 2313 Hidden Glen Drive, Owings Mills, MD, 21117. Contributions in Gilda’s honor may be made to Hadassah Northern New Jersey, 300 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange, NJ 07052.