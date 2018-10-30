On October 28, 2018, Eva Kvitko (nee Schwartz), beloved wife of the late Harry Kvitko; devoted mother of Rona Hauptman and Robin (Andrew) Neyman; dear sister of Bella (Paul) Stein and the late Fanny Goldstein, Regina Sage and David Wasserman; loving grandmother of Cory Hauptman, Jeremy Hauptman, Jessica (Seth) Sabbath and Matthew (Elli) Neyman; cherished great-grandmother of Nathan Neyman, Ethan and Hudson Sabbath. Funeral services and interment will be held at New Montefiore Cemetery, Pinelawn, New York, on Wednesday, October 31, at 2:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to your favorite Jewish charity.