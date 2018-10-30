On October 29, 2018, Barbara C. Fein (nee Linett), beloved wife of the late Alvin Fein; loving mother of Steven (Andrea) Fein and Debbie (Myles) Uszerowicz; devoted sister of Charles (late Karen) Linett and Douglas (Carol) Linett; dear daughter of the late Mildred and Jacob Linett; loving grandmother of Matthew Weinberg, Daniel Fein (Fiance Michelle Newman), Alec Weinberg, Corey Fein (Niki Sinopoli) and Julia Fein. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, October 31, at 2:30 p.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Michael J. Fox Foundation, c/o Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. In mourning at 12407 Preserve Way, Reisterstown, MD 21136, with services Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m.; receiving at North Oaks on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; then continuing on Monday evening from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 127 Mason Terrace, Unit 1, Brookline, MA 02446.