On October 28, 2018, Sadie “Sue” M. Luchinsky (nee Miller), beloved wife of the late Emanuel Luchinsky; devoted mother of Ira (Gloria) Luchinsky, Ann R. (late Gerald) Rosen, Ellie Luchinsky and the late Harold “Hal” Luchinsky; dear mother-in-law of Irene Luchinsky; loving daughter of the late Etta and Abraham Miller; adoring grandmother of Howard (Laura) Luchinsky, Jennifer (Michael) Sachs, Tracey Rosen (Roshan Joseph), Michelle (Pace) Markowitz and the late Mark Luchinsky; adoring great-grandmother of Eliot, Sophie, Matthew, Bennie, Zachary, Myer, Hannah and Gavriel; and her devoted caregiver Bernie Gitau. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, October 30, at noon. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 12219 Worthington Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, immediately following interment through 8 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. Shiva continues Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. with a service at 9 a.m. and Thursday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m.