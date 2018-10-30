On October 28, 2018, Aleksandra Rozetti-Gurfolino (nee Spectorman); beloved wife of Dante Gurfolino; loving mother of Mikhail Rozetti; adoring sister of the late Sonya Voskovsky and Manya Platnic; cherished grandmother of Michelle Rozetti (Jeff Walkley) and Annette Rozetti; adoring great-grandmother of Olivia Mary Walkley; dear daughter of the late Moses and Hannah Spectorman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, October 30, at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane.