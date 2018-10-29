On October 28, 2018, Herman Shapiro, beloved husband of Beatrice Shapiro (nee Levinson); devoted father of Bernard (Marjorie) Shapiro; dear brother of Lenora (Edward) Machiz; adoring grandfather of Carl (Allison) Shapiro, Melanie (Adam) Kolarek and Sydney Shapiro; loving son of the late Rachel and Morris Shapiro. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, October 31, at noon. Interment at Shaarei Zion Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Hatzalah of Baltimore, 2930 Taney Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Abilities Network, 8503 LaSalle Road, Towson, MD 21286. In mourning at 3510 Old Post Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208, Wednesday only from 3:30 to 8 p.m. and continuing at 20150 Wynnfield Drive, Germantown, MD 20874, Thursday 2 to 8 p.m. with a service at 7:30, Friday noon to 5 p.m. and a shiva service on Saturday Evening at 7:30 p.m.