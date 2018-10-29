On October 26, 2018, Thelma Radesky (nee Weidner), loving wife of the late A. Milton Radesky; beloved mother of Faye (Dr. Joel) Snyder, Myer Radesky and Kathy (Peyton) Harris; cherished grandmother of Rachel, Maryn, Jordan, Ashley, Peyton, Sloane and Lindsay; adored great-grandmother of twenty-three. Funeral services and interment will be held at Hebrew Friendship Cemetery, 3600 E. Baltimore St. on Tuesday, October 30, at 2:15 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Thelma’s memory may be sent to NCSY, 4001 Clarks Lane, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 6503 Deancroft Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, Tuesday after interment. Shiva then continues in California and Virginia.