‘No Space for Hate’: Baltimore Stands Together for Pittsburgh

Hundreds of people gathered at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation in the heart of Baltimore’s Jewish community Sunday morning to mourn and remember the victims and families of the shooting at Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday, where 11 people were killed and six injured.

BHC’s Rabbi Andrew Busch and Rabbi Elissa Sachs-Kohen addressed the hatred that causes such events and implored attendees to summon the strength and courage to, nonetheless, keep seeking the light “that will dispel the darkness.” Cantor Ben Ellerin sang of “building this world from love” as attendees stood and held hands, swayed and sang along, hugging and holding loved ones close as one small Israeli flag waved above the crowd.

Before the service began, Baltimore Jewish Council’s executive director Howard Libit called Saturday’s massacre “horrifying,” and saw the need for the community to come together.

“I was so pleased that Baltimore Hebrew opened its doors to the community gathering this morning that will stand up against anti-Semitism,” he said. “We will not change our ways. We will still gather as a Jewish community and also stand in solidarity and sympathy with the victims and their families.”

Like the Pittsburgh community of Squirrel Hill, where Saturday’s shooting took place, Baltimore’s Jewish community is large and diverse, yet fairly tight-knit. That togetherness could be seen Sunday as Jews of many branches of the faith and non-Jews filled BHC’s large sanctuary.

Jeannette Parmigiani, director of Holocaust programs for the BJC and a Catholic, said she skipped mass Sunday morning to be with the community she has grown so close to over her decades working with Holocaust survivors.

“I have a real connection, a heartfelt connection with the Jewish community,” Parmigiani said, with tears in her eyes. “I work in it and I love everybody in it. I thought it was important to show solidarity with the people I work with and love so much.”

Pikesville resident Marcia Leber said she is concerned about the divisive atmosphere in the United States right now.

“It saddens me to the deepest core,” she said. “There is so much hate that’s being brought out right now, this week with the [bombs being mailed] and the shootings, we need to unite. And for our community, the Jewish community, and for all communities, we need to come together. And everybody needs to vote.”

Busch said that the upcoming Shabbat, on Nov. 2 and 3, would be a call for unity at synagogues and shuls. When he asked anyone in attendance with a connection to Pittsburgh to stand, dozens of men and women across the sanctuary rose, including U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, who earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1964, while his wife’s roots are in Western Pennsylvania.

“Squirrel Hill was my Jewish support during my years in undergraduate school. This hits particularly hard,” he said. “A house of prayer, a sanctuary, invaded, people killed solely because of their religious beliefs brings out the worst memories in the history of mankind. We need to be together. We need to stand in unity. Whether you are an elected official, a rabbi, student or journalist, you need to speak out.

“Hate can have no place in our country. No place whatsoever. We need to make that clear. Not just by our deeds, but by the words we use. There can be no space for hate in America.”

Sunday afternoon, about 100 people gathered at Baltimore’s Holocaust Memorial downtown. Among the clergy in the diverse crowd was Rabbi Ariana Katz of Hinenu: The Baltimore Justice Shtiebl, who spoke about the importance of solidarity and “showing up.”

“We will not show up at these rallies, in these sacred places of memory, only when our own safety is threatened,” she told the crowd. “We will show up in our homes, workplaces, streets to fight white supremacy, Islamophobia, anti-refugee bias and policy, transphobia. We will show up in our homes, workplaces, streets to welcome the stranger, care for the sick, comfort the mourner, give help to those in need.”

She then read the names and ages of the 11 victims killed Saturday and of the two elderly African-Americans who were killed in a shooting at a Kroger supermarket in Kentucky Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

singram@midatlanticmedia.com