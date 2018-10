On October 19, 2018, Denise Bresler (nee Yeh), cherished wife of Jack Bresler; beloved mother of Michael (Rivka) Bresler, Daniel Bresler and Gabriel Bresler; adored grandmother of Yoni Bresler and Ami Bresler. Funeral services and interment will be held at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD on Tuesday, October 30, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 7503 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208, Tuesday following interment through Monday morning. Services will be held Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Monday at 7 a.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and Tuesday, Wednesday Thursday and Sunday at 5:50 p.m.