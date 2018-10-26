On October 25, 2018, Elaine S. Mintzes (nee Siegel), beloved wife of the late Alvin S. Mintzes; devoted daughter of the late Minna and Jacob Siegel; dear stepdaughter of the late Rose Siegel.

Throughout their lives, Elaine and Alvin Mintzes practiced a level of philanthropy that was held in high regard by many. Their generosity extended to many organizations and institutions, including Shaare Tzedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, the Weitzman Institute in Israel, the Jewish National Fund, Shearith Israel Congregation, Beth Tfiloh Congregation, the Baltimore Opera Company, the Council on Italian American Affairs, Israel Bonds, McDaniel College, Israel’s Bar Ilan University, Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Magen David Adom (Israel’s Red Cross), Boys Town in Jerusalem, support for diabetes and Parkinson’s research, and Gilchrist hospice facility in Towson, among others. Their initial philanthropy began with the Conference of Soviet Jewry

