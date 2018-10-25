On October 23, 2018, Chuck Schwartzman, cherished father of Alexa Schwartzman; beloved brother of Marsha (Richard) Manekin, Dr. Jack (Lisa) Copeland, Meg (Michael) Schudel and Kathy Schwartzman (Christopher Ciociola). Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue on Monday, October 29, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.