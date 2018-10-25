On October 24, 2018, Edna Rosenberg (nee Mazer), beloved wife of the late Leonard Rosenberg Sr.; devoted mother of Theodore (Michele) Rosenberg, Victor (Nina) Rosenberg, Laurie Rosenberg and the late Leonard Rosenberg Jr.; dear sister of the late Ruth Simon and Marian Lister; loving grandmother of Elizabeth Rosenberg, Jacob Rosenberg, Corinne Russell, Michael Rosenberg, Marlene Hengst, Ambriel Mlavsky, Jennifer Edwards, Shamain Hilliard, William Rosenberg, Seth Rosenberg, Beth Nicholson, Marian Rosenberg and the late Arilim Rosenberg; cherished great-grandmother of 13 and great-great-grandmother of one; also survived by her dear caregiver Sandra Eaton.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, October 26, at 2 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to SCALE, League for People with Disabilities, 5910 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212. In mourning at 3500 Round Hollow Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Sunday.