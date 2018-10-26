Kosha Dillz Brings Jewish Rhymes to Baltimore

On the morning of Oct. 18, Rami Matan Even-Esh sounded like he could use a little more sleep, and for good reason.

The night before, Even-Esh, a Jewish rapper who performs under the stage name Kosha Dillz, played to the second-largest crowd of his Nobody Cares But You U.S. tour in Lawrence, Kansas. Exactly three weeks into the tour, which comes to Baltimore’s Metro Gallery on Oct. 28, Even-Esh still had weeks of travel and 18 performances ahead of him.

A college town in Kansas might not be the place one would expect the rapper to draw a large crowd, but for Even-Esh, this is common.

“I do really well in the smaller communities,” he said. “In Alabama, I made a call to a rabbi and he dropped everything and came. When you’re in a major city, you’re competing with so much more. People say, ‘Whatever, this is a major city, he’ll come back.’ There needs to be a sense of urgency. When you’re coming out, it needs to be really special.”

A resident of Los Angeles, Even-Esh is used to living in large Jewish communities. His parents immigrated to New York City from Israel in 1976 and he spent most of his formative years in New Jersey. (He requested the JT not print his age.)

“L.A. is this giant city. There’s the suburbs, then there’s North L.A., then there’s Hollywood. When there’s so much, you take it for granted,” he said. “I always feel like the East Coast has a more excited Jewish community.”

Even-Esh likes it in L.A., calling it “the epicenter of the entertainment industry.” But it was back on the East Coast where he discovered hip-hop music. He was on the wrestling team at Edison High School in New Jersey and listened to The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac before matches. He started rapping at 17, recorded for the first time at 18 and went on his first tour when he was 26.

Like many hip-hop artists, Kosha Dillz is quite prolific. Since 2009, he has released three full-length solo albums, two EPs and a collaborative album with hip-hop artist C-Ray Walz, and he is frequently dropping singles and music videos. While his lyrics aren’t what you’d call religious, they are undeniably Jewish.

In “What I Do All Day,” a song and video released this year, Kosha Dillz raps, “And now it’s like 8 o’clock. Roll over to a rabbi’s for Shabbat. Met a girl who was really hot and Orthodox, she wants to roll with me but tonight she says she only walks.”

In addition to the stage name, Even-Esh brings Jewish traditions with him on the road. Over the summer, he performed on the final Vans Warped Tour, a touring punk rock festival held annually between 1995 and 2018. Each Friday, with the help of Shabbat Tent and OneTable, Even-Esh held Punk Rock Shabbat at his merchandise booth, where he gathered small groups of concertgoers and said the Shabbat blessings.

“I’m always doing something, but doing it in my own way,” he said about Punk Rock Shabbat. “We did it on Fridays and it was really successful with all the people involved in it.”

In 2016, Even-Esh gave a TED Talk in Kazimierz, Krakow’s historic Jewish quarter, about the impact freestyle (improvisational rapping) has had on his life. Since the talk, Even-Esh has been invited to take part in interactive speaking engagements, performance programs and film discussions with Jewish organizations, from Hillels and Chabads to Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity chapters. Even-Esh, who has been sober for more than 10 years, uses these opportunities to open up about his struggles with addiction, selling drugs, time spent in jail on multiple felonies and his recovery.

“I do rap workshops and consistently speak to high schools and middle schools on my journey. They consist of addiction, incarceration, dedication to recovery and representing my Jewish heritage,” he said. “After people get to know the serious side of me, their perspective on what I do completely changes. The level of respect is much higher because I tell a story that is specific to me and no one else.”

From his popular music videos to performing with big hip-hop names such as Matisyahu and RZA from the Wu-Tang Clan, Even-Esh has earned some notoriety in the music world. Still, he says he has to maintain a creative and clever online presence to make sure crowds make it to the shows.

“Until you get a hit song, it’s really hard to get people out to the show,” he said. “I have one video with a million views, you know? People know me, but when you just have that much, you get only get a couple people per show. You gotta think of creative ways to get people out. It gets harder and harder because people get busier and busier. You gotta really do a lot of outreach on social media and calling people and getting good local openers that will go to bat for you.”

Whether its stopping by a Hillel to drop off promotional materials or putting up a flyer at a kosher restaurant before a show, Even-Esh is always taking an extra step to reach out to Jewish communities around the country. As far as Baltimore, a city that he doesn’t often perform in, he’s looking forward to the new experience. He last performed in Baltimore in November 2016.

“A lot of the time, I run through Maryland. I go to D.C.,” he said. “So I’m excited to go to Baltimore proper.”

