On October 23, 2018, Sheldon L. Baker, loving brother of the late Mitchell Baker and Sherry Harah; cherished son of the late Hilde and Max Baker. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, October 25, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.