On October 20, 2018, Betty Helfman (nee Grant), beloved wife of the late Dr. Harold M. Helfman; devoted mother of Richard (Barbara) Helfman, Susan (Dr. Jonathan) Surell and the late James (Ellen) Helfman; loving grandmother of Jonathan (Angela) Helfman, Brian (Samara) Helfman, Deborah (Dr. Michael) Chustek, Mark (Ilise) Helfman, Stephanie Helfman, Julie (Dr. Alex) Siegel, Lisa (David) Armenti and Michael (Jamie) Surell; cherished great-grandmother of Andie, Emma, Skylar, Dylan, Kylie, Lexi, Abby, Alexa, Jake, Anna, Ethan, Morgan and Madelyn. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson, Lane on Sunday, October 21, at 4:15 p.m. Interment at Shaarei Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 26 Diamond Crest Court, Baltimore, MD 21209, Sunday and beginning at 1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Services will be held on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m.