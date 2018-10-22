On October 19, 2018, Sharryn Lee Greenberg (nee Feit), beloved wife of Arnold Greenberg; devoted mother of Stacey (Barry) Gold and Elizabeth Wohlberg; adored stepmother of Debbie Wolin, Wendy Rafey, Shelley Cole DeSantis and Ellie Greenberg Brown; dear sister of Rhonda Graham Meyers and Ivan Feit; loving daughter of the late Lester and Yvette Feit; cherished grandmother of Alex, Claudia and Matthew Gold and Ella, Emuna and Kobi Wohlberg; dear step-grandmother of Ben DeSantis, Matt and Justin Fairhurst; loving aunt of Dawn Madsen, Kimberly Petty, Eric Feit and Jennifer Korczakowski. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, October 21, at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. In mourning at 3300 Janellen Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208.