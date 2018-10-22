On October 18, 2018, Michael Jay Biller, beloved husband of Pamela Biller (nee Manno); devoted father of Aaron Biller and Melissa (Andrew) Bond; dear brother of Mindell Biller Cohen, Mark R. (Susan) Biller and Judith (Glen) Hyatt; loving son of the late Beverly and Jerome Biller; adored nephew of Harriett Berger Halpern and the late Alan Halpern. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, October 21, at 2 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. In mourning at 2311 Shaded Brook Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Tuesday.