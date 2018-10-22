On October 19, 2018, Neil A. Seidenman, beloved father of Nathan “Nick” (Cristina) Seidenman, Steven (Rita) Seidenman and Kenneth (Iva) Seidenman; devoted brother of Jerome “Jay” (Shana) Seidenman; dear son of the late Bertha and Louis Seidenman; loving grandfather of Jennifer (Stewart) Alcorn, Monica (Daniel) Acosta, Phillip Seidenman, Chiara Angela, Viviana Eva, Christopher Daniel and Viktorie Richova; adored great-grandfather of Drew, Mackenzie and Addison Alcorn, Giavoni, Gabriella and Gianna Acosta; former husband of the late Agnese Pace. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, October 26, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers.