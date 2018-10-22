On October 20, 2018, Leone Goldsmith (nee Fried), cherished wife of the late Robert Goldsmith; devoted mother of Dr. Leonard (Deborah) Goldsmith; adored grandmother of Jason (Alisa), Vicki and Bryan Goldsmith; loving great-grandmother of Isabella, Emma and Gavin Goldsmith. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, October 23, at noon. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. In mourning at 625 Quarry View Court, Unit 201, Reisterstown, MD 21136.