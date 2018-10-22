On October 20, 2018, Elinore Eisner (nee Ochfeld), beloved wife of the late William S. Eisner; devoted mother of Dr. David (Susan) Eisner, Jerry (Roz) Eisner and Randi Eisner (Dr. William Schwartz); dear sister of the late Robert Ochfeld; adored daughter of the late Sarah and Philip Ochfeld; loving grandmother of Sarah Eisner, Mollie Eisner, Wendy (Eric) Ellingson, Melanie Eisner, Jonathan Schwartz and Aliza Schwartz; cherished great-grandmother of Lilly and Sammi Ellingson. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, October 22, at noon. Interment at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 2740 Moores Valley Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.