On October 18, 2018, Leonard Aaron Bers, beloved husband of Helene Cooper Bers; devoted father of Deborah Bers (Denis McInerney) and Joan (Stuart) Cantor; dear brother of the late Harold (Bernice) Bers; loving grandfather of Lia, Sarahlynn and Jered McInerney, Yonatan (Marlena), Don (Leora), P’nina, Nissim, Ahuva and Rena Cantor; cherished great-grandfather of Dena, Yehuda and Udi Cantor.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, October 21, at 3 p.m. Interment at Hebrew Friendship Cemetery, 3600 E. Baltimore St. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 3405 Greenway, Baltimore, MD 21218, Sunday only. Shiva will continue in both Harrison, New York, and Richmond, Virginia, at the homes of Deborah and Joan.