On October 19, 2018, Cecile “Cecy” Cooper (nee Wexler), beloved wife of the late Harry B. Cooper; loving mother of Julie Eliaz, Nancy (Marc) Medin and Miriam (David) Friedman; devoted sister of Dorothy Wolfe and the late Arthur Wexler; dear daughter of the late Jacob and Helen Wexler; loving grandmother of Ran (Michal) Eliaz, Shelly (Noam) Petri, Dan (Kelly) Eliaz, Elana Medin, Amanda (Jeff) McDivitt, Chani (Itamar) Weis, Chaim (Leah) Friedman, Joshua (Liat) Friedman, Sara (Aviad) Shaul and Shira Friedman; adored great-grandmother of 23.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown on Sunday, October 21, at noon. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Jewish National Fund, 2 Reservoir Circle, Suite 203, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 2407 Diana Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.