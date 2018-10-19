On October 18, 2018, Ida Kopp (nee Shubenski), beloved wife of the late Andrei Kopp; devoted mother of Elena (Lee) Caplan and George (Johan) Kopp; loving daughter of the late Freda and David Shubenski; adoring grandmother of Andrea (Nate) Jensen, Erica (Jared) Ficher, Megan Kopp, Andreas and Julian Kopp. Services were at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, October 19, at 11 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. In mourning at 3700 Ashley Way, Owings Mills, MD 21117.