On October 17, 2018, Charlene Michelle Cohen, loving wife of Dr. Gary I. Cohen; beloved mother of Sara (Joel) Fidler, Elizabeth (J. Christopher) Kojima and Max (Nearyrath) Cohen; cherished grandmother of Samuel and Baylin Fidler, Spencer, Caris, Carter and Layton Kojima and Quinn Cohen. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, October 19, at 4 p.m. Interment Private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or The CJD Foundation, 3610 W. Market St., Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333. In mourning at 8203 Tall Chimney Court, Pikesville, MD 21208, through Sunday.