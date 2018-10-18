Jon H. Levinson Launches JHL Auctioneers LLC

With 47 years of experience in the auction industry and known for providing expert advice to clients throughout the mid-Atlantic region, Jon H. Levinson has earned a reputation as the region’s leading authority on commercial and residential real estate. Last month, Levinson announced that he will launch JHL Auctioneers LLC, a specialty auction house focusing on commercial and residential real estate with planned expansion to other assets.

“Over the years, while building the Alex Cooper business, clients consistently encouraged me to start my own firm,” Levinson said in a prepared statement. “Today is precisely the right time for that, and I am looking forward to applying my decades of experience and expertise to build the JHL Auctioneers brand.”

Levinson served as vice president of Alex Cooper Auctioneers since joining the business in 1971 and spent nearly five decades as an integral part of the multi-generational company that was founded by his grandfather in 1924. Levinson started his auctioneer career in the oriental rug department of Alex Cooper and has since worked in every facet of the business. Throughout his career, Jon has facilitated auctions that yielded hundreds of millions of dollars in successful outcomes.

“Jon’s ability to connect buyers and sellers is second to none,” said Steve Sibel, principal at Caves Valley Partners.

JHL Auctioneers is based in Timonium, Maryland and serves the Baltimore, D.C., Annapolis and Northern Virginia areas. For more information about JHL Auctioneers, visit www.jhlauctioneers.com.