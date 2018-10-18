On October 17, 2018, Leonid Isaakovich Marder, beloved husband of Tamara Marder (nee Budnyatsky); devoted father of Rachel “Olga” (Reuven) Yablonovsky; loving grandfather of Reuven (Hadassah Malka) Kuchevsky, Ruthie (Shimshon) Ayzenberg, Julie (Jay) Quinn, Ilya (Miriam), Aaron Dovid and Eliezer Yablonovsky; also survived by many great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, October 18, at 2:30 p.m. Interment Agudath Israel Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Achim, 6604 Amleigh Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 3601 Fords Lane #419, Baltimore, MD 21215.