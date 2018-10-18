On October 9, 2018, Alan Robert Halpern, devoted husband of Harriet Halpern (nee Berger); cherished father of Robert S.(Lee Azus) Halpern and Emily B.(Kenneth J.) Klawans; loving Poppy of Hunter Matthew and Spencer Bradley Klawans and Lai-Rose Buzzeo; son of the late Harry and Beatrice Halpern; brother of the late Louis (Renee) Halpern. In mourning at the home of Harriet Halpern at 11184 Vista Sorrento Parkway, #G100, San Diego, CA 92130. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association San Diego/Imperial Chapter, P.O. Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011.